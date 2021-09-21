Markets await the Fed’s taper signal as the policy meeting begins.

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting, with investors around the world anticipating a signal from the central bank on when it will begin to reduce its stimulus policies.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets policy, is faced with a balancing act, as a solid recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has spurred rising prices, but employment in the world’s largest economy has not entirely recovered.

The Fed has stated that its benchmark borrowing rate will remain at zero for some time, so the first step will be for the central bank to begin to taper its enormous monthly asset purchasing program, which is expected to happen before the end of the year.

Investors and policymakers around the world will be watching Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference on Wednesday for more information on the taper plan.

When the pandemic struck in March 2020, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate and began buying bonds and other securities to alleviate lending conditions and prevent the financial system from collapsing.

The taper announcement would be a “good signal that the Fed is beginning to unwind its emergency monetary policies,” according to Mickey Levy of Berenberg Capital Markets, but it would be “a modest step that will have an unnoticeable impact on the economy.”

At least $80 billion in Treasury securities and $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities are purchased each month.

The Fed’s steps were intended to “avoid the COVID economic recession from transforming into a financial crisis, which would be far more difficult to recover from.” Grant Thornton economist Diane Swonk stated, “It worked.”

However, she and other market analysts, as well as FOMC hawks, are concerned that the stimulus is causing asset bubbles even as inflation rises, and that the effects may endure longer than Powell projected.

Even though job gains have slowed and the economy is still short around five million jobs compared to February 2020, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, surged at a strong 4.2 percent rate in July, significantly beyond the two percent target.

Swonk stated, “Powell has remained resolutely bullish about the economy’s ability to weather new developments and deal with the inflation produced by reopened firms.”

However, while inflation may slow, as Swonk anticipated, “that may not happen soon enough for the Fed to hold off on rate hikes,” he added.