Markets Await ECB’s ‘Clearer’ Stimulus Path Language.

The European Central Bank is expected to confirm Thursday that monetary assistance will continue to flow as concerns rise about the economic threats posed by the latest rapidly spreading coronavirus type.

According to observers, the ECB’s 25-member governing council is unlikely to alter its ultra-loose monetary policies during its biweekly meeting.

However, the Frankfurt institution is due to provide a revised “forward guidance” statement that investors will scrutinize for indications about future interest rate and bond buying moves.

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, praised Thursday’s meeting as “important” and said it would result in “interesting variations and changes” in how the bank communicates with the public.

It comes just two weeks after the ECB established a new eurozone inflation target of 2%, abandoning the 18-year-old “close to, but below two percent” target.

The bank’s new forward guidance is expected to be “shorter, clearer, crisper, and more straightforward” according to Pictet Wealth Management’s Frederik Ducrozet.

The most visible change would be the inclusion of the ECB’s new inflation objective, which is the product of an 18-month strategic review – the first since 2003.

Observers anticipate the ECB to emphasize that interest rates will remain around record lows, if not negative, until inflation returns to target.

No changes are envisaged to the ECB’s 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-purchasing plan (PEPP), which is scheduled to run through March 2022.

The large monthly bond purchases are intended to keep borrowing costs low in order to stimulate spending and investment in the currency club’s 19 member countries.

Although disagreements have emerged among ECB governors on when to begin winding down the stimulus, “the recent surge in new Covid cases is likely to tip the balance of risks away from an early curtailment of the PEPP,” Ducrozet said.

Across the eurozone, a robust economic recovery is underway as a result of mass vaccinations and the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions.

However, the virus’ Delta version is resurgent, leading numerous countries to reintroduce restrictions.

Lagarde defined the new 2% inflation target as a more “simple” and “symmetric” goal, implying that the bank will allow inflation to momentarily exceed or fall below that level before intervening.

She emphasized, however, that the ECB was not going as far as the US Federal Reserve in terms of allowing for more wiggle room.

Last year, the Fed stated that it would allow inflation to exceed 2.0 percent “for some time” before hiking interest rates. Brief News from Washington Newsday.