Markets are mostly up as the recovery continues. Fed Worry, Hope Offsets Virus

Markets in Asia and Europe mainly gained on Tuesday, as optimism about the long-term global outlook trumped concerns over the fast-spreading Delta variant and predictions that the Federal Reserve will soon start reducing its massive financial support.

Infection rates continue to rise around the world, leading some countries – mainly China and Australia – to impose new lockdowns and other containment measures.

As a result, some analysts have revised their growth forecasts.

At the same time, the US recovery appears to be on pace, with the economy adding over 1.8 million jobs in June and July and some of the world’s most successful corporations reporting strong results.

With inflation at multi-year highs, the Fed is under pressure to prevent prices from spiraling out of control by reducing the ultra-loose monetary policies implemented at the start of the epidemic, with an interest rate hike expected in late 2022.

President Raphael Bostic of the Atlanta Fed said on Monday that the bank’s goals of reducing unemployment and long-term high inflation were near to being met.

“We are well on our way to making significant progress toward our goal,” he told reporters, adding that July’s massive job numbers were “definitely extremely positive in that regard.”

The likelihood of the Fed tapering its massive bond-buying program, according to analysts, is high. The US inflation data, which are due on Wednesday, are eagerly anticipated.

“With a tapering announcement looking more likely at a future meeting, the focus is swiftly shifting to the type of tapering to help predict when rates will begin to rise. As a result, a reasonably quick taper might pave the way for a rate hike in (the second half) of 2022.”

After a sluggish start on Wall Street, most of Asia gained ground.

Hong Kong led the way, climbing more than 1% as Chinese IT firms, which have been pounded by Beijing’s crackdown in recent weeks, received some much-needed purchasing interest, while Shanghai also saw substantial gains.

As they returned after a three-day weekend, Tokyo and Singapore were both in the black, while Sydney, Wellington, Mumbai, and Bangkok were also in the black.

Seoul, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta were all in the bottom ten. In early trading, London, Paris, and Frankfurt all moved up.

While Delta is a source of concern, it is believed that it will simply postpone the recovery and that the market picture is generally good.

"What we are seeing right now is a slowdown in the recovery," WealthWise Financial's Loreen Gilbert told Bloomberg TV.