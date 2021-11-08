Markets are mixed as traders await the release of inflation data.

On Monday, global stock markets were divided as investors absorbed a massive US infrastructure package and awaited new inflation data, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk added drama with a controversial tweet.

The FTSE 100 in London and the blue-chip Dax index in Frankfurt both finished flat, but the CAC 40 in Paris finished higher.

In noon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both rose 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 remained unchanged.

At the closing of trading, Asian markets were likewise mixed.

Markets had soared on Friday with the release of ground-breaking US job creation data, indicating that the world’s largest economy was well on its road to recovery.

The ratification of US President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure program boosted confidence, however it may also fuel inflation fears.

“Most markets have had a tranquil start to the week,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said, “but the Dow has already managed to peek its head into fresh record high area, preserving at least some of the momentum from last week.”

He did, however, mention “a sense of fatigue throughout equities markets” as a result of “high increases seen over the past month and more.”

Investors are now looking forward to the release of crucial US consumer price inflation data on Wednesday.

“The huge risk is if we see a massive increase in US CPI inflation – implausible, but not impossible,” said Fawad Razaqzada, a ThinkMarkets analyst.

After announcing last week that it would begin reducing its economic stimulus, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida sent the clearest signal yet that the US central bank is poised to take other actions to manage inflation and normalize monetary policy.

“While we are clearly a long way from considering raising interest rates,” Clarida believes the “necessary conditions for lifting the federal funds rate target range by year-end 2022” will have been met.

Tesla’s stock price plummeted after Twitter followers voted for Musk, the company’s CEO, to sell 10% of his shares in a poll he posted on his social media account.

According to statistics source CoinGecko, Bitcoin climbed past $66,000 to near its all-time high, as the total worth of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion.

Oil prices rose much higher after OPEC and other major producers refused to heed US demands to increase output to meet rising demand last week.

"European markets have had a quiet start to the week, with nothing in the way of directional bias," says the report.