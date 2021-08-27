Markets are mixed as Fed Chairman Powell takes the stage.

Equity markets were neutral on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s much-anticipated speech on plans to reduce monetary policy, with some top bank officials urging for a move within months.

Following a decline on Wall Street, sentiment was rocked by geopolitical fears following a suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed dozens of people, including 13 US personnel.

While the spread of Covid’s Delta version has prompted concerns about the global recovery outlook, the prevailing belief is that the Fed’s massive financial assistance will likely come to an end next year as the economy recovers.

Powell’s speech to the annual Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers and economists on Friday will be widely scrutinized for clues about plans to reduce bond-buying that has aided the financial recovery, though no schedule has been set.

According to analysts, the timing of the taper is critical since it could indicate when interest rates would rise.

Nonetheless, three top Fed officials have advocated for the bank to start shutting down as soon as possible.

Robert Kaplan, the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, stated that a move would be made in October or shortly thereafter.

Last Friday, the hawkish Kaplan startled many by indicating he was open to reconsidering his position on pulling support in light of Delta’s expansion, but in an interview Thursday, he claimed his present attitude was based on meetings with business partners.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has urged for a start later this year, a sentiment shared by Esther George of the Kansas City Fed.

“An statement on tapering is quite likely to come before the end of the year, something even the committee’s doves appear to agree on,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank, noting that policy meetings are scheduled for September, November, and December.

“How rapidly the Fed decides to taper and whether the Fed attempts to de-link the market’s assumption that tapering ‘starts the clock ticking’ on rate hikes will be as critical, if not more important, than the start date.”

“The timing of any decision is likely to be contingent on how excellent next week’s August payrolls report is expected to be,” CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson noted.

“We hear a lot about the risks associated with the Delta variety, and we’re waiting for them to go away,” he says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.