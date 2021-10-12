Markets are falling due to concerns about inflation and energy shortages.

Investors are increasingly concerned about a growing energy crisis, skyrocketing inflation, signs of a global downturn, and the end of central bank financial support on Tuesday, as stock markets throughout the world fell.

On strong demand and limited supplies, oil also fell after touching multi-year highs the day before.

“Though our tradeable US natural gas and oil prices have pulled back from the highs, inflation fears linger,” said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

World markets have been under pressure in recent weeks as economies reopen and supply chain issues fuel inflation, with a rise in commodity prices playing a big role.

All eyes are on inflation data due out this week in the United States and China, where high readings are expected, putting pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve has already stated that it will begin tapering its massive bond-buying program by the end of the year in order to keep prices under control and prevent the economy from overheating.

While the move has been widely anticipated for some time, persistently strong inflation is raising the chances of interest rate hikes as early as next year.

The Bank of England appears to be on the verge of raising borrowing costs, while New Zealand and South Korea have already done so.

Energy prices are at multi-year or record highs, and demand is picking up ahead of the northern hemisphere winter, while supplies are limited due to pandemic lockdowns.

The problem is affecting countries all around the world, raising fears of a global fuel shortage, with WTI oil hitting a seven-year high and Chinese coal prices setting a new high.

“The energy crisis shows no signs of abating,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. “This means significant cost pressures on companies and individuals facing the prospect of having less money in their pockets.”

Investor sentiment in Asia was also depressed by China’s continuous crackdown on the private sector and the country’s property giant Evergrande’s debt troubles.

All of the cities in the negative zone were Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Mumbai, Manila, and Wellington.

London, Frankfurt, and Paris all saw a drop in their stock prices.

Investors are looking forward to the start of the corporate earnings season, which begins this week with US banks.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,120.92 points in London.

Frankfurt – DAX: 15,154.74, down 0.3 percent.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.4 percent. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.