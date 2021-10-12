Markets are concerned about rising inflation and the energy shortage.

Investors worried about a looming energy crisis, skyrocketing prices, signs of a global slowdown, and the end of central bank financial support on Tuesday, sending stock markets around the world into a tailspin.

Stock prices in London, Frankfurt, and Paris were all lower in afternoon trading in Europe, while Asian markets closed down.

Wall Street, on the other hand, was in positive territory on the other side of the Atlantic.

“Clearly, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the markets, which has weighed on sentiment over the previous several months, but investors aren’t giving up lightly,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA.

Investors would continue to put their money in equities markets due to a lack of alternatives, according to the expert.

Nonetheless, he stressed that this was “hardly a healthy rationale.”

“However, as we’ve learned over the previous decade or so, no matter how difficult it is to justify the stock market’s seemingly inflated levels at times, or how long and severe the list of downside concerns becomes, we never appear to be far away from a record high.”

All eyes are on inflation data due out this week in the United States and China, where high readings are expected, putting pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve has already stated that it will begin winding down its massive bond-buying program by the end of the year in order to keep prices under control and avoid the economy from overheating.

While the move has been widely anticipated for some time, persistently strong inflation is raising the chances of interest rate hikes as early as next year.

The Bank of England appears to be on the verge of raising borrowing costs, while New Zealand and South Korea have already done so.

Energy costs are at multi-year or record highs, and demand is picking up ahead of the northern hemisphere winter, but supplies are limited due to pandemic lockdowns.

With US oil prices at a seven-year high and Chinese coal prices at a new high, the issue is affecting countries all over the world, raising fears of a global fuel shortage.

“The energy crisis shows no signs of abating,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. “This means significant cost pressures on companies and individuals facing the prospect of having less money in their pockets.”

