Markets are being impacted by the Moderna Vaccine Warning Regarding Omicron.

Stocks and oil prices fell further on Tuesday after the president of Moderna cautioned that current coronavirus vaccines may be ineffective against the Omicron variety, reigniting fears that governments would be forced back into economically damaging lockdowns.

Stocks have generally recovered after a two-day sell-off that followed the announcement of the new variety on Friday, which some analysts felt was exaggerated because billions of people had already been vaccinated.

However, Stephane Bancel’s comments in an interview with the Financial Times sent shivers through the markets once more, as he stated that the high number of mutations on Omicron, as well as its rapid growth in South Africa, showed that the current jabs would need to be altered.

“I don’t think there’s a world where (effectiveness) is at the same level as Delta,” the Moderna CEO told the publication.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, and Jakarta all dropped more than 1%, while Seoul dropped more than 2%.

Futures in New York were also considerably lower as London, Paris, and Frankfurt opened in the red.

Before the interview was published, Sydney, Wellington, and Taipei all closed higher.

The selling expanded to oil markets, as both main contracts fell more than three percent after barely recovering from Friday’s more than ten percent drop as demand doubts resurfaced.

Cathay Pacific, which had previously been damaged by new limits on travel to Hong Kong, lost more than four percent, and Singapore Airlines lost more than one percent.

“Information on the Omicron strain is scarce, and it’s unclear how severe the symptoms will be and how easily it will spread, as well as the efficacy of current vaccines,” said Kelvin Wong of CMC Markets.

“Unless there is more clarity on the Omicron strain, I predict further negative risk in the coming weeks.”

Bancel’s comments come after major pharmaceutical companies indicated they were already working on a vaccine for the new strain.

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, testing could show that existing vaccinations “protect less,” implying that “we need to design a new vaccine,” but he does not believe the “outcome will be the vaccines do not protect.”

Traders are still in the dark, and experts predict it may be weeks before the full ramifications of the variant are revealed. It is a “extremely high” risk, according to the World Health Organization.

Investors have had a difficult few months as they navigate the market.