Mark Cuban Says Doge Is “The People’s Way To Pay” in Cryptocurrency News.

In recent days, billionaire investor Mark Cuban has boosted Dogecoin (DOGE) once more, declaring that “DOGE is the people’s method to pay.” The coin’s price has risen by roughly 30% since Elon Musk’s tweet on Saturday, and Dogecoin fans (known as Shibes) are still ecstatic as both Elon Musk and Cuban promote the coin’s potential as a digital currency.

Cuban’s attitude on Dogecoin as a currency is a far cry from his lukewarm stance on the popular humor cryptocurrency earlier this year, when he was a judge on “Shark Tank” and a crypto enthusiast.

“If I had to choose between buying a lottery ticket and buying #Dogecoin…..I would buy #Dogecoin,” he tweeted in February. But don’t make me pick between it and something else.”

However, in March, Cuban said that the Dallas Mavericks, which he owns, would take Dogecoin payments, and by May, it appeared that he would join the Shibe army. On May 2, he tweeted, “The joke is now legit.”

His thesis is that Dogecoin is a functional currency if individuals use it to pay for goods and services and businesses accept it. To some extent, Cuban’s reasoning holds water: he claims that Maverick’s customers spend thousands of dollars in DOGE each week.

Many cryptocurrencies have had difficulty gaining mainstream acceptance. Dogecoin, on the other hand, has a vibrant community of supporters, many of whom are first-time investors. And because of its popularity, it may be able to flourish where other, more serious coins have failed.

One of the risks of Dogecoin as an investment is that it is still a very speculative asset. Its price frequently rises in response to tweets from Musk or Cuban. However, Dogecoin still lacks a whitepaper — or even a viable business model.

It will need to form agreements with a lot more retailers if it is to succeed as a digital currency. It also requires a full-time crew to address any technical challenges that develop as well as move the project ahead.

It’s also worth noting that Dogecoin is based on the same energy-intensive proof-of-work mining methodology that has caused issues for Bitcoin’s forefather (BTC). Right now, it isn’t an issue, but as Dogecoin expands, so will its carbon footprint. Other environmentally friendly cryptos employ alternative mining models that consume a fraction of the energy.

Another issue is that any cryptocurrency that solely serves as a means of payment may be eclipsed by the rise of stablecoins and government-backed coins.

