Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended due to her COVID-19 tweets.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours on Monday evening after she broke the platform’s rules against disseminating disinformation regarding COVID-19 and the vaccination, according to the internet giant.

The Georgia Republican maintained in tweets on Sunday and Monday that COVID-19 was not harmful to humans unless they were fat or over 65. Vaccines, she added, should not be required.

For the duration of the suspension, the account was put on “read-only” mode, which Twitter says happens “if it appears that an otherwise healthy account is in the middle of an abusive episode.”

In her tweets, Marjorie has also stated that the vaccine is controversial, referring to it as “human experimentation.”

Twitter has labeled such tweets as “misleading” and provided a link to learn why “COVID-19 vaccines are safe for the vast majority of people.”

COVID-19 instances are on the upswing, therefore Greene’s tweets are timely. The Delta variety is infecting people at an unprecedented pace, according to health officials, with the unvaccinated accounting for the majority of cases and hospitalizations.

Cases have surged 291 percent in Georgia in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times, where 45 percent of the population received one dosage and only 38 percent are fully vaccinated.

Greene’s Twitter account might be permanently suspended if she continues to spread false information on Covid-19, according to CNN.