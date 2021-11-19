Marijuana Recall 2021: $200 Million in Cannabis Products Could Be Affected

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a recall for various items owing to inconsistent test findings, affecting more than 400 sales sites across the state. This could be the largest cannabis recall in Michigan’s history.

The MRA “found erroneous and/or inconsistent results of items tested by safety compliance facilities Viridis North, LLC and Viridis Laboratories, LLC,” according to a safety bulletin.

“While we strongly disagree with this decision and firmly stand by our test results,” Viridis Laboratories CEO Greg Michaud said in a statement to CBS News, “we are fully cooperating with the MRA and working closely with our customers to minimize interruptions and retest affected products at no cost.”

Except for marijuana concentrate goods that can be inhaled, such as vape cartridges, live resin, distillate, and “any other cannabis concentrate formed by residual solvent extractions,” the recall affects all products tested from August 10 to November 16.

You can find a complete list of cannabis sales locations affected by the recall here.

The recall is so enormous that Lance Boldrey, the head of Dykema’s cannabis law practice in Detroit, told the Detroit Free Press that he’s heard from various sources that the entire amount of cannabis flower being recalled is around 64,000 pounds.

According to the news outlet, 24,000 pounds of cannabis flowers were sold in the state in October.

He told the Detroit Free Press that it is expected to damage marijuana goods valued more than $200 million.

According to the recall notice, the implicated marijuana products could cause health-related difficulties such as aspergillosis, which could compromise lung function if eaten by people with weakened immune systems or lung disease.

Inhaling mold is the most common cause of aspergillosis. Regulators were unsure whether mold was discovered during the testing of marijuana goods.

The recalled marijuana items should be returned to the sales place where they were obtained for appropriate disposal.

Individuals who have had negative reactions to the recalled products should seek medical help from their doctor. They should also contact the MRA through email at [email protected] or by phone at 517-284-8599 to report the occurrence.

The investigation, according to MRA, is still ongoing.

Michigan was the first state in the Midwest to legalize recreational marijuana, allowing citizens 21 and up to have up to 10-ounces at home, 2.5-ounces in public, and up to 12 plants for personal use.