Marijuana News: Labor Day is one of the busiest days for cannabis sales.

What’s the difference between red, white, blue, and… green? Marijuana will most certainly be used to commemorate Labor Day in the United States.

Marijuana sales were predicted to skyrocket over Labor Day weekend, resulting in the plant’s second-highest day of sales in 2021.

According to a forecast by cannabis technology company Akerna, legal cannabis sales in the United States are likely to reach $240 million during the holiday weekend. The spike would have began on Friday, with sales of around $90 million, up 62 percent from a typical Friday, according to Akerna. Saturday was forecast to bring in $69 million in sales, with $39 million expected on Sunday.

In the research, James Ahrendt, Business Intelligence Architect at Akerna, stated, “When holidays fall on weekends, the Friday of that weekend sees the highest surges in spending, which has held up for Valentine’s Day, Memorial Day, and the Fourth of July this year.”

Friday was expected to be the busiest day of the weekend in terms of sales, but Labor Day will provide the marijuana market an extra day to boost sales. Labor Day is predicted to bring in over $42 million as well.

If sales hit $90 million on Friday, it will be the second-highest sales day of 2021, coming in behind 4/20.

4/20 sales in 2021 “totaled over $111.8 million, becoming the most successful day for cannabis in legal retail history,” according to Akerna.

Marijuana has been more widely acknowledged as a means of celebrating holidays, and its expressive sales can even be considered an economic benefit on certain days.

“49 percent of adults have tried marijuana, up from 45 percent in 2017 and 2019, 12 percent of U.S. adults say they smoke marijuana, and smoking is most common among young adults,” according to a Gallup study performed in August.

Thirty-eight states have legalized cannabis sales.

With an estimated $90 million in total sales, Friday, September 3rd is expected to be the greatest #cannabis sales day of #LaborDay weekend and the second highest of 2021. https://t.co/zcUZlHwAOV $KERN pic.twitter.com/h6rBay99Ol Learn more about @MJPlatform’s predictive data: https://t.co/zcUZlHwAOV