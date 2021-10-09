Maria Ressa is a pillar of press freedom in the Philippines.

Maria Ressa, a veteran Philippine journalist who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, has become a symbol of the struggle for press freedom in an era of strongmen governments.

In 2012, the former CNN bureau head founded Rappler, a news website that combines multimedia reporting and social media to provide an edgy take on Philippine current events and a critical eye on President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

After publishing pieces critical of the fiery leader and his violent drug war, Ressa and Rappler have faced several criminal charges and investigations.

Her efforts on press freedom had already earned her a Time Person of the Year award in 2018, but the arrests raised her international reputation and brought more attention to her case.

Her reporting has resulted in a slew of criminal accusations, two arrests, and a barrage of online threats against her and Rappler, according to media activists.

The website has had to struggle for existence after Duterte’s government accused it of libel and tax evasion, as well as breaching a constitutional restriction on foreign ownership in order to secure money.

Over an article on one of his closest advisers, Duterte has targeted Rappler by name, branding it a “fake news outlet.”

Despite the government’s claim that it had no involvement in any of the proceedings against her, proponents of press freedom disagree.

Despite the threats, Ressa, who is 58 years old, has remained in the Philippines and continued to speak out against Duterte’s government.

In an interview with AFP last year, Ressa said, “I’m not a solo reporter.” “It’s been my job to prop up the ceiling for a while… so our people can keep working.” A second libel charge against Ressa was rejected in August in the most recent case. In June, she was found not guilty of another libel accusation.

At one time near the end of 2016, Ressa’s position as the head of the Rappler news site resulted in her receiving up to 90 nasty messages each hour online, according to her own estimate.

The threats were made in the months following Duterte’s election and the start of his anti-narcotics campaign, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people.

Rappler was one of the domestic and international news organizations that published graphic photographs of the executions and questioned their legality.

Ressa, on the other hand, would not be arrested until early 2019.

The first came in February over a libel matter, and the second was less than two months later over allegations that Rappler had broken laws prohibiting it from doing so.