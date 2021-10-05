Marcos Heir Says He Will Run For President Of The Philippines

As the notorious Marcos clan seeks ultimate political revival, the son and namesake of the Philippines’ former dictator Ferdinand Marcos announced Tuesday that he will run for president in the 2022 election.

In a Facebook Live broadcast, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, who has praised President Rodrigo Duterte’s infamous drug war and supported the death sentence for drug traffickers, announced his candidacy.

“Today, I am announcing my desire to run for President of the Philippines in the upcoming May 2022 elections,” the 64-year-old political scion declared, joining a swelling field of candidates vying to succeed Duterte.

“I will restore our country’s unifying leadership.”

In a recent PulseAsia Research poll of voter preference for president, Marcos Jr came in second behind Duterte’s daughter, Sara, though she has denied ambitions to run.

Manny Pacquiao, a boxing legend, and Francisco Domagoso, a celebrity mayor, have both stated that they will run for president.

Marcos Jr.’s bid for the country’s top position follows his narrow loss to Leni Robredo in the 2016 vice presidential election.

The Marcos family had gone into exile in the United States after the patriarch’s humiliating demise in 1986, and losing the election was a setback.

While in power, he and his wife Imelda were accused of vast corruption.

Marcos Jr accused Robredo of electoral fraud and fought the election for nearly five years in court.

In February, the country’s highest court dismissed the protest.

“Let us re-unite Filipinos in service to our country, facing the crisis and the difficulties of the future together,” Marcos Jr urged on Tuesday.

“Join me in this noble cause, and together we shall triumph.”

It would be a spectacular political comeback for Marcos Jr. if his presidential bid succeeds.

Imelda has previously stated that she wishes for her son, who served as a senator from 2010 to 2016, to become the country’s leader.

Before being succeeded by her nephew, the family matriarch served three consecutive terms in the lower House of Representatives.

Imee Marcos, Jr.’s sister, is a senator.

Duterte is a close ally of the Marcos family, which benefited from his election victory in 2016.

His government accorded the ex-dictator a hero’s burial and openly broached the possibility of bringing the hunt for his secret money to a close.

Analysts expect a Marcos Jr-Sara Duterte coalition for the 2022 election, which would be a formidable combination, attracting votes from their respective bases in the north, center, and south of the country, according to analysts.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.