Marchers take 7,000 steps in support of a Canadian couple detained in China.

Hundreds of supporters of two Canadian men detained in China on what Ottawa claims are false allegations marched 7,000 steps through Ottawa on Sunday to commemorate the pair’s 1,000th day of “unjust” detention.

Similar rallies in support of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig took place in places around Canada and the world, including Brussels, New York, Washington, Seoul, and Singapore.

Kovrig’s wife, Vina Nadjibulla, told AFP, “These are unjust detentions.”

“These marches are about standing in solidarity with our Michaels, celebrating their courage and resilience while also demanding for action to ultimately break the impasse, bring them home, and do everything we can to put an end to this injustice,” she stated at the rally’s opening.

The two individuals were arrested in December 2018 and charged with espionage, according to Ottawa, in retribution for the imprisonment of a key Chinese person, Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, on a US warrant.

A decision on whether to extradite Meng to the United States to face fraud charges stemming from the Chinese tech giant’s alleged violations of Iran sanctions is due in the coming months.

In March of this year, Spavor, a businessman, and Kovrig, a former diplomat, were both tried. Last month, just as final arguments in Meng’s extradition trial began, Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in prison. In the instance of Kovrig, no decision has been made.

The arrests, which appeared to be a tit-for-tat match, froze relations between Ottawa and Beijing, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the charges against the Michaels “trumped up.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and many opposition MPs, as well as the US ambassador to Ottawa, attended the event in Ottawa.

“This is a painful milestone,” Nadjibulla addressed the gathering, choking back tears. “It’s been 1,000 days, and the sadness, pain, and injustice have all been genuine. I can feel the heaviness, and we can all feel it.”

“One of the things that he performs in his windowless, little cell every day is to pace 7,000 steps,” she stated, adding that her husband has chronicled his misery in prison letters.

“He walks 7,000 steps in circles, often holding a book, reading, singing songs, and praying — five kilometers of courage and thought. And he won’t be alone on that stroll today. “All of us will accompany him,” she stated.

“He is aware that this incident is taking place,” she stated. “He is aware of our presence. That provides him with strength.”

Paul Spavor, Michael Spavor's brother, told reporters that his brother "spends a lot of time."