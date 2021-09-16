‘Many Will Follow’: SpaceX Launches an All-Civilian Crew into Space.

The first mission to orbit the globe with an all-civilian crew was launched Wednesday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying four space tourists.

At 8:02 p.m., a massive flame lit up the sky as the rocket’s nine engines began to pull away from Earth (0002 GMT Thursday).

The Dragon capsule split from the rocket’s send stage around 12 minutes later as the crew entered orbit, while the reusable first stage returned to Earth for a vertical landing on a sea barge.

“A few have gone before, and many more are about to,” Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old billionaire who chartered the airplane, said.

The spaceship’s path will take it to a height of 357 miles (575 kilometers), which is higher than the International Space Station (ISS).

The four-person crew, all of whom are Americans, will splash down off the Florida coast after spending three days spinning around the planet.

Before the flight, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted, “The #Inspiration4 launch reminds us of what can be accomplished when we engage with private enterprise!”

Since its inception in 2011, NASA’s commercial crew program has aimed to increase commercial capability.

Isaacman, a high school dropout who went on to create Shift4 Payments and is also a passionate aviator, hasn’t been told how much the trip cost him. However, the cost is in the tens of millions of dollars.

Isaacman’s three crewmates were chosen in a competition, and a Netflix documentary chronicled their experiences.

Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old physician assistant, is a pediatric cancer survivor. She will be the first person with a prosthetic on a portion of her femur to go into orbit and the youngest American to do it.

Chris Sembroski, 42, is an aerospace data engineer who served in the United States Air Force.

In 2009, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist and educator, came close to becoming a NASA astronaut.

She is only the fourth African-American woman to visit the International Space Station.

They bonded over the course of six months of training, which included climbing Mount Rainier, high G-force conditioning, and a parabolic flight that gave them a taste of weightlessness.

The goal of the mission is to raise $200 million for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, a premier Tennessee facility. Arceneaux was treated there as a child and continues to work there now.

The crew will bring different items with them, including a ukulele, hops for making space beer, and several non-fungible digital assets. Brief News from Washington Newsday.