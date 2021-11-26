Many consumers in the United States got a head start on ‘Black Friday.’

Although “Black Friday” has begun with a new round of “doorbuster” bargains and promotions, online shopping data shows that US customers have been spending heavily for weeks.

The day after Thanksgiving is the customary start of the holiday shopping season in the United States, with shoppers queuing outside businesses before they open to secure deals on popular items.

According to data from software company Adobe, e-commerce customers in the United States have already spent $76 billion since early November, up more than 20% from the same period last year.

The increase has boosted retailer confidence in the season, implying that some customers followed retailer calls to buy early this season after port backlogs and other supply chain issues raised fears of major shortages earlier in the fall.

Toys were the most popular purchase, up 261 percent from November 2019, according to Adobe, citing “anxious parents increasingly aware of supply chain concerns.”

According to the National Retail Federation, overall spending might increase by 10.5 percent to $859 billion.

Because of low unemployment and relatively stable household finances, thanks in part to US pandemic relief programs, retailers and market observers are generally upbeat about the holiday shopping season.

Spikes in consumer prices, which have hurt household basics such as food and fuel, and ongoing supply chain issues, which are leading to frequent “out of stock” notifications on websites and in shopping aisles, are counteracting those good developments.

Covid-19 has also shown to be a wildcard. Concerns that the latest strain of the virus discovered in South Africa could derail the worldwide recovery sent global financial markets tumbling on Friday.

To get around these challenging circumstances, retailers have gone above and beyond, importing and storing things earlier than usual, scheduling air freight shipments, and in some cases even chartering their own ships.

However, when it comes to securing supply, chains have had varied success, with big box stores like Walmart and Target boosting inventory while others like Gap and Nordstrom reporting lost sales owing to stock gaps.