Many Americans have already shopped on ‘Black Friday.’

Companies are giving a new batch of “doorbuster” bargains and promotions to early holiday buyers in the United States on “Black Friday,” but online data shows that consumers have been spending large for weeks.

The day after Thanksgiving in the United States is the customary start of the holiday shopping season, with shoppers lining up outside businesses before they open to get the best prices on popular items.

After the pandemic dampened spending last year, this year’s expectations are strong, as millions of people have returned to jobs lost due to business restrictions, and immunizations have minimized the threat posed by Covid-19.

According to data from software giant Adobe, e-commerce customers in the United States had already spent $76 billion since early November, up more than 20% from the year-ago period, before merchants opened their doors early Friday morning.

The increase has boosted retailers’ confidence in the holiday season, implying that some customers heeded retailers’ advice to buy early this year after port backlogs and other supply chain issues raised concerns about shortages of popular items.

Toys were the most popular purchase, according to Adobe, which attributed the trend to “anxious parents increasingly aware of supply chain difficulties.”

According to the National Retail Federation, overall spending might increase by 10.5 percent to $859 billion.

Nonetheless, according to Adobe, online out-of-stock listings are up 261 percent from two years ago.

Because of low unemployment and relatively good household finances, retailers and market observers are generally enthusiastic about the holiday shopping season, thanks in part to the government’s recent stimulus legislation.

Spikes in consumer prices, which have hurt household basics such as food and fuel, and ongoing supply chain issues, which are leading to frequent “out of stock” notifications on websites and in shopping aisles, are counteracting those good developments.

“Merchandise shortages and most of this year’s inflationary pressure have been caused by pandemic-related supply chain disruptions,” stated NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.

“With the possibility of consumers buying early, supplies may be depleted sooner, and shortages may emerge in the later weeks of the shopping season,” he added, but predicted “a spectacular holiday sales season” if businesses keep shelves stocked.

Covid-19 has also shown to be a wildcard. Concerns that the latest strain of the virus discovered in South Africa could derail the worldwide recovery sent global financial markets tumbling on Friday.

Retailers have taken unusual measures to negotiate these tough conditions, such as importing and storing things earlier than usual, and ordering shipments. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.