Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines will run for President in 2022.

Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxer-turned-politician, said on Sunday that he will run for president in 2022, putting an end to months of speculation over whether the famed fighter would pursue the country’s highest office.

Pacquiao accepted the nomination of a competing faction in President Rodrigo Duterte’s ruling party, saying, “The moment is now – we are ready to rise to the task of leadership.”

The eight-division world champion and adored national hero made the statement just weeks after losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas in what could be his final professional bout.

Pacquiao, who first entered politics as a congressman in 2010 before being elected to the Senate, had long been tipped to run for President of the Philippines.

The 42-year-old is well-liked in the island nation for his kindness and for rising from obscurity to become one of the world’s best and wealthiest boxers.

His boxing talents, as well as his commitment to combating poverty and corruption, are anticipated to be the campaign’s main themes.

“Have you ever been hungry?” I ask anyone who inquire about my qualifications. Pacquiao addressed the national assembly, which was convened by the PDP-anti-Duterte Laban’s group.

“Have you ever gone without food, had to beg money from neighbors, or waited for leftovers at a food stall? Poverty shaped the Manny Pacquiao you see in front of you.”

Pacquiao’s star power will place him in a strong position in the presidential election in a country known for its celebrity-obsessed politics.

However, it will not ensure victory.

A public spat between Pacquiao and Duterte over the latter’s handling of the South China Sea dispute with Beijing and official graft could detract from Pacquiao’s popularity.

Duterte, who is limited to one term as president by the constitution, competes with Pacquiao for the hearts and minds of many Filipinos, and announced last month that he will run for vice president.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, a close adviser to Duterte, was also endorsed by a Duterte-aligned party group for the top role, although he has yet to accept.

If Sara Duterte, Duterte’s daughter, were to run for president, Pacquiao would face a serious opponent.

According to a recent poll, the Davao city mayor – who is from a different political party than her father – has the highest voter support, far ahead of Pacquiao and other possible candidates.

The deadline to register as a candidate for the elections of next year is October 8.

