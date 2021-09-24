Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said she didn’t put any pressure on anyone. While working for the World Bank.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s Managing Director, issued a statement on Friday denying misconduct and rejecting the report after an investigation showed she used her high position at the World Bank to falsify statistics in favor of China.

“Let me state unequivocally: the conclusions are incorrect. I didn’t put any pressure on anyone to change their reports. In terms of funding for the World Bank, there was no quid pro quo of any kind,” Georgieva said in a statement.

Georgieva was among top executives who urged staff to change statistics in the 2018 edition of the World Bank’s carefully watched Doing Business report to China’s benefit, according to an independent probe revealed last week.

The report has subsequently been withdrawn by the bank, while the US Treasury has described the findings as “serious.”

Georgieva, who acquired the top role at the Washington-based crisis lender in 2019, announced improvements to her management style in a statement released through US strategic communications agency SKDK rather than the IMF.

“As much as I’ve tried to be open and inclusive, I was disappointed to learn that some employees didn’t feel their concerns were heard. “Going forward, I’ll make it a point to pay even closer attention to what employees have to say,” she wrote.

An investigation by an outside law firm revealed that Georgieva, her associate Simeon Djankov, a former Bulgarian finance minister who authored the report, and Jim Yong Kim, the bank’s then-president, urged staff to adjust the calculation of China’s rating in order to avoid angering Beijing.

The move came as the bank’s leadership was in the midst of delicate talks with Beijing over boosting the bank’s lending capital.

Nobel Laureate Paul Romer, who served as the World Bank’s chief economist during her tenure and later resigned after raising separate concerns about the Doing Business rankings, told AFP that “the kind of intimidation described in this report was real” and that Georgieva orchestrated a “whitewash” of his criticisms.

Shanta Devarajan, a former World Bank acting chief economist, supported Georgieva on Twitter, stating that China’s data should be validated without jeopardizing the rankings’ legitimacy.

He added on Thursday that the revisions to China’s score were “either fixing coding errors or judgment calls on instances where judgment was required.”

“I never felt pressured,” he claimed, adding that the claim that Georgieva tampered with the data is “beyond credulity.”