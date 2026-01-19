Malindi Set for Major Market Overhaul as County Unveils New Plans

Malindi’s bustling open-air markets are on the verge of a major transformation. The Kilifi County Government has revealed plans to construct state-of-the-art market hubs designed to revitalize the town’s economy, providing modern amenities and improved conditions for thousands of local traders. The initiative promises to enhance the livelihoods of small-scale entrepreneurs by offering cold storage, secure stalls, and a healthier shopping environment.

These new market spaces are set to serve as more than just commercial venues—they are envisioned as self-sustaining ecosystems. The proposed markets will incorporate essential features like waste management systems and proper sanitation, including modern ablution facilities to curb waterborne diseases. For fishermen, cold storage will prevent their catch from spoiling in the tropical heat, while vendors selling vegetables and other goods will benefit from secure, rain-proof stalls, providing them with much-needed protection against the elements.

Boost to Local Economy and Employment

The ambitious project also promises to create hundreds of semi-skilled jobs for the youth of Malindi, offering much-needed employment in a region still recovering from the post-COVID slump in tourism. With construction set to inject millions of shillings into the local economy, the ripple effects of the project are expected to be significant even before the first market stall opens.

“We’re moving from survival to sustainability,” remarked a county trade official, emphasizing the shift in approach from temporary fixes to long-term growth. For years, traders have struggled with the unpredictability of the weather, with perishable goods exposed to intense coastal heat or heavy rains. The new market design, which draws inspiration from successful models in Kigali and Dar es Salaam, will prioritize ventilation and accessibility, allowing traders to operate year-round without interruptions caused by the weather.

In addition to the benefits for local vendors, the county also hopes to attract tourists with the promise of an authentic and hygienic shopping experience. With Malindi balancing both agriculture and tourism, professionalizing the market environment could offer a new avenue for tourists to purchase high-quality Swahili spices and local crafts, thus bolstering both industries.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the promise of a brighter future, there remains skepticism among local traders. Malindi residents are no strangers to ambitious projects that have failed to materialize. The county’s track record of delayed and abandoned infrastructure projects has created a “white elephant” phenomenon, leaving many wondering if this latest venture will suffer the same fate.

Traders have expressed concerns over transparency, particularly regarding how market stalls will be allocated. Many fear that political connections could take precedence over the needs of the genuine vendors. “Build it, but build it for us,” one local trader demanded, echoing the sentiment that the project should serve the people it is intended for, not those with political ties.

As the groundwork begins, the clock is ticking on the county’s promise to deliver a modern marketplace that can boost both Malindi’s economy and the welfare of its traders.