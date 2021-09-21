Mali is being warned by the French Defense Minister about a Russian mercenary firm.

During a visit to Mali, France’s defense minister warned that recruiting paramilitaries from Russian private security firm Wagner would isolate the country globally.

At a time when international allies fighting jihadism in the Sahel “had never been so numerous,” Florence Parly told reporters on Monday that if Mali engaged the business, “such a choice would be that of isolation.”

Following allegations that Mali’s army-dominated administration was close to enlisting 1,000 Wagner paramilitaries, Parly met with her Malian counterpart Colonel Sadio Camara last week, following a previous warning to Bamako from its former colonial authority.

The Russian firm is linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and has been accused of human rights violations.

Camara assured Parly that no decision had been made, according to a Malian defense ministry official who requested anonymity.

The minister added that because of France’s “abandonment” of Mali, “everything has to be considered” in order to secure the country.

Thousands of French troops are stationed in the war-torn country, and France has promised a massive troop decrease across the Sahel.

According to the official, Parly stated that France was not abandoning Mali.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy leader, advised against doing business with the Wagner Group, which he said was aiming to expand its influence, after talks among European foreign ministers at the United Nations.

“This is not going to enhance our relationship with the Mali government,” Borrell added.

Parly’s visit comes after months of difficult relations between France and Mali, which have been aggravated by two military coups in a year.

Colonel Assimi Goita, Mali’s military strongman, has pledged to arrange quick elections to return the country to civilian administration, something France is anxious about.

A source of contention is Paris’ plan to reduce force personnel across the Sahel, with many French army sites in northern Mali due to close by early 2022.

“We will not be able to dwell with mercenaries,” Parly told journalists before meeting Camara on Monday.

In recent years, Russian paramilitaries, private-security instructors, and firms have increased in influence in Africa, particularly in the conflict-torn Central African Republic (CAR), where the UN has accused Wagner contractors of human rights violations.

Last Monday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix stated that any collaboration between Mali and Wagner must be conducted “in complete respect for human rights.”

Mali is home to 13,000 UN peacekeepers.

Germany, which also has troops in the country, has warned Bamako that if the government reaches an agreement with Wagner, it will reassess its deployment.

