Malaysian Ex-PM Loses Corruption Appeal, Causing ‘National Embarrassment’

Najib Razak, the former Malaysian prime minister, lost his appeal against a 12-year prison sentence for corruption on Wednesday, with the judge calling his conduct a “national humiliation” but allowed him to remain free.

In the first of numerous trials relating to the plundering of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) sovereign wealth fund, the 68-year-old was found guilty on all counts last year.

Najib and his associates were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the investment vehicle, which contributed to his long-ruling coalition’s demise in 2018.

The transfer of 42 million ringgit ($9.9 million) from a former 1MDB unit to the former prime minister’s bank accounts was the subject of his first trial.

Najib, who has remained free on bail, claims guilt, but his conviction on counts of money laundering and abuse of authority was affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

The defense’s claim that some of Najib’s acts were in the national interest was dismissed by Judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil.

He told the court in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital, that “there is no national interest here, only national disgrace.”

He stated that Najib had “dishonestly plundered” the funds.

Najib’s assertion that the money was a gift from Saudi royalty was also dismissed by Judge Karim, who said there was “no evidence” for the claim.

However, he agreed to Najib’s request to be released on bail until he files a last appeal with Malaysia’s highest court.

Najib has been campaigning for his party and portraying himself as a man of the people who supports the interests of the ethnic Malay Muslim majority in recent months.

After a member of his legal team tested positive for the coronavirus, he followed the case online and stated he was “disappointed” with the outcome.

He told reporters, “I did not know, nor did I ask, nor did I command the transfer of 42 million ringgit to my account.”

His lawyers attempted to postpone Wednesday’s decision in the Covid case by attempting to present new evidence at the eleventh hour as part of the appeal.

Both moves, however, were denied by the court.

Najib’s ultimate appeal to the Supreme Court is expected to take several months. If that fails, the king’s forgiveness will be his only alternative.

If Najib, who is still a member of parliament, loses the next court case, he will be imprisoned and forbidden from holding political office.

If Najib, who is still a member of parliament, loses the next court case, he will be imprisoned and forbidden from holding political office.

Despite his conviction, he retains some influence and popularity.