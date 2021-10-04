Malaysia is dissatisfied with Myanmar’s response to the ASEAN envoy row.

Malaysia’s foreign minister voiced disappointment Monday at Myanmar’s refusal to cooperate with an ASEAN envoy, suggesting that the country’s junta head may be barred from attending an upcoming ASEAN summit.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been pressed to respond to the February coup in Myanmar and the accompanying crackdown on dissent, which has resulted in the deaths of over 1,100 people.

Members of the 10-nation group have pressed for an end to the conflict, and a Bruneian official has been appointed as an envoy to talk with the warring factions in Myanmar.

During a video call with ASEAN foreign ministers on Monday, Malaysia expressed its displeasure with the envoy’s apparent refusal to allow access to exiled leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“We are saddened that Myanmar authorities have refused to engage with the ASEAN Special Envoy on Myanmar,” Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah tweeted.

“It will be difficult to have the Chairman of the SAC at the ASEAN Summit unless there is progress,” he continued, referring to Myanmar’s junta commander Min Aung Hlaing.

?

Southeast Asian leaders are meeting at the end of October for a summit.

During the call, Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Twitter that officials asked Myanmar to cooperate with the envoy.

After months of discussions, Brunei’s second foreign minister, Erywan Yusof, was chosen as the ambassador in August, but Myanmar has yet to provide specifics about his scheduled visit.

A junta spokesman said on Thursday that meeting with those on trial would be “challenging,” but that the dictatorship was more amenable to meetings with “official organizations.”

Suu Kyi, 76, is accused of breaking coronavirus restrictions after last year’s landslide election victory, unlawfully importing walkie-talkies, and sedition.

If convicted of all charges, she could spend decades in prison.

By August 2023, the junta has promised to organize elections and lift the rule of emergency.