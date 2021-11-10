Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, has married.

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for advocating for girls’ education, married in a tiny ceremony in Birmingham, central England, on Tuesday, she revealed on social media.

“Today is a significant day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I exchanged vows to be life partners “She shared her thoughts on Twitter, along with photos of herself and her new husband on their wedding day.

“We had a tiny nikkah ceremony with our relatives at home in Birmingham. Please offer us your well-wishes. We’re looking forward to embarking on this journey together “she continued.

The first step in an Islamic marriage is the nikkah ceremony.

Yousafzai was shot in the head by militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a branch of the Afghan Taliban, while on a school bus in her native town in the Swat valley when she was 15 years old.

After months of therapy at home and abroad, she recovered and went on to co-write the best-selling book “I Am Malala.”

Yousafzai shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian children’s rights campaigner, when she was 17 years old in 2014.

She earned a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics from the University of Oxford last year.

She is now 24 years old and is a strong supporter for girls’ education, having invested $2 million in Afghanistan through her non-profit Malala Fund.

She has also struck an agreement with Apple TV+ to produce dramas and documentaries around women and children.