Makongeni Market Destroyed by Fire, Traders Face Devastating Losses

Traders in Thika’s Makongeni Market are reeling from the aftermath of a destructive fire that ravaged the facility early this morning, causing millions of shillings in damages. The blaze, which tore through the market in a matter of hours, has sparked fresh allegations of foul play, with many pointing to the possibility of land grabbing behind the incident.

Suspicion of Arson and Land Grab Plans

The fire began at dawn and spread quickly through the wooden stalls, leaving nothing but charred remnants of what was once a bustling commercial hub. Witnesses described the fire as “ferocious,” with thick black smoke filling the air as traders watched helplessly. By the time firefighters from Kiambu County reached the scene, the flames had already done their damage, leaving the market unrecognizable. The stench of burnt plastic lingered in the air as distraught traders sifted through the remains of their livelihoods.

Some traders have openly voiced suspicions that the fire was not accidental. “Every time they want to take over the land or raise the fees, the market goes up in flames,” one trader said, pointing to the ashes of his hardware stall. “This was no electrical fault; electricity had been cut off a week ago. This is economic terrorism.” These sentiments reflect a growing belief that the fires may be part of a pattern aimed at displacing market vendors.

Human Cost and Worsening Debt Cycle

The damage to the traders goes far beyond financial losses. Many of the market’s vendors operate on high-interest loans taken from mobile platforms, which are now left with no means to repay. With stock destroyed and no immediate means to restock, these small business owners are now trapped in a crippling cycle of debt. The market was more than just a place to buy and sell—it was the social lifeblood of the Makongeni estate, and its destruction has left hundreds without a source of income.

As the embers fade, the traders are left with little more than broken metal and twisted debris, the only remnants of what was once a thriving market. For many, the road to recovery looks bleak, especially as the region braces for the possibility of more fires in the future. While Governor Kimani Wamatangi has promised a full investigation, there is little confidence in the government’s ability to address the underlying issues. Until these recurring fires are fully understood, the poor in Thika’s Makongeni Market will continue to bear the burden.