Major Oil Producers’ Production Increases Aren’t Enough, Says W.House.

According to US national security advisor Jake Sullivan, a production increase agreed upon by the world’s main oil producers is “just not enough” to drive the global economic recovery from Covid-19.

The OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies) production increases agreed to last month “would not fully offset previous production cutbacks that OPEC+ enforced during the pandemic until well after 2022,” Obama stated in a White House statement.

“At a critical juncture in the global recovery, this is just not enough,” according to the statement.

“Competitive energy markets will provide reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to aid the recovery,” says the report.

Gasoline is currently $3.19 a gallon, up from $3.14 a month ago and up more than 45 percent from a year ago, when travel in the United States was restricted by a slew of Covid-19 restrictions.

Sullivan’s comments come three weeks after the OPEC+ group announced a plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) per month starting in August.

By the end of 2022, the group’s output will have been recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Oil companies have had a difficult time adjusting output in the face of Covid-19, with the most recent spike of infections from the Delta form casting doubt on demand, particularly in China.

Crude prices have varied in recent days as a result of these concerns, having briefly reached six-year highs in June.

The Biden administration also issued a letter to the Federal Trade Commission from National Economic Council Chief Brian Deese, urging the agency to utilize “all of its available instruments to monitor the US gasoline market” and defend against “anti-competitive” behavior.