Major oil producers maintain a small increase in output.

Despite US pressure to go even further, the world’s top oil producers upheld a commitment agreed just over a month ago to gradually increase output.

Following weeks of bickering, members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia – collectively known as OPEC+ – agreed in July to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) beginning in August.

The move is intended to aid the global economic recovery, which has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused oil demand to plunge last year.

According to the group’s statement, the videoconference of the 23 members of OPEC+ on Wednesday lasted less than an hour and was held to “reaffirm the decision” made in July.

“While the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic continue to cast some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened,” the statement said, adding that the next meeting would be on October 4.

.

Analysts, on the other hand, had projected a meeting devoid of surprises.

Prior to the meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the OPEC+ agreement had succeeded in removing excess supply that had “accumulated over the time of falling demand.”

“As the market improves, it is now critical to preserve this equilibrium and coordinate production and demand,” he said, according to the TASS news agency.

The current decision, according to Kpler experts, “makes sense.”

“Given that policy remains unchanged,” Caroline Bain of Capital Economics said, “we continue to expect the gradual resumption of OPEC+ oil supplies in the coming year to exert downward pressure on prices.”

Oil prices, which had been falling due to fears about the global economy, dropped in April 2020 as the coronavirus spread across the globe, affecting global consumption, transportation, and supply chains.

Following that, OPEC+ decided to pull 9.7 million bpd from the market and gradually restore supplies.

As a result, benchmark oil prices have risen to two-and-a-half-year highs.

OPEC+ countries have gradually increased oil supply since May this year, with the goal of eventually reverting to pre-pandemic levels.

According to OPEC’s July statement, the grouping will “evaluate market developments” in December. It also agreed to extend the output cap deadline from April of next year to the end of 2022.

In a rare challenge to OPEC leader Saudi Arabia in July, the UAE only agreed to the accord after reaching an agreement with six other nations to revise their output quotas next May, implying that their real cutbacks will be less.

The most important. Brief News from Washington Newsday.