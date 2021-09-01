Major oil producers are expected to maintain a small increase in output.

Despite US pressure to go even further, the world’s top oil producers are set to stick to a July accord to gradually increase output at a meeting on Wednesday.

OPEC+ countries, led by Saudi Arabia and included Russia, agreed in July to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month starting in August, in a pact hammered out after weeks of bickering.

The move is intended to aid the global economic recovery, which has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused oil demand to plunge last year.

Last month, though, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the July production surge was “just not enough” to support a global recovery.

Analysts said the videoconference between the 23 OPEC+ partners on Wednesday afternoon was likely to support the July accord.

“Given present price levels, demand, and unclear outlook, it would be surprising if they did anything (extra) at the moment, despite pressure from the White House,” said Craig Erlam, a market analyst at trading firm Oanda.

RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft also stated that “keeping the course” is the most likely outcome, despite the fact that “certain members, most notably Kuwait,” have expressed concern about the fragility of demand.

The official Kuna news agency quoted Kuwait Oil Minister Mohammed Al-Fares as saying on Sunday that “all options” were still on the table. He stated, “No decision has been made.”

Croft also cautioned against “predicting” the consequences of such gatherings.

In a rare challenge to OPEC leader Saudi Arabia in July, the UAE only agreed to the accord after reaching an agreement with six other nations to revise their output quotas next May, implying that their real cutbacks will be less.

OPEC+ countries have gradually increased oil output since May this year, with the goal of eventually reverting to pre-epidemic levels after lowering supply more than a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic decimated demand.

According to OPEC’s July statement, the grouping will “evaluate market developments” in December. It also agreed to extend the output cap deadline from April of next year to the end of 2022.

Oil prices, which had been falling due to fears about the global economy, dropped in April 2020 as the coronavirus spread across the globe, affecting global consumption, transportation, and supply chains.

Following that, OPEC+ decided to pull 9.7 million bpd from the market and gradually restore supplies.

Oil that serves as a benchmark. Brief News from Washington Newsday.