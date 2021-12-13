Mailboxes for ‘Letters to Santa’ have been recalled due to a laceration hazard.

Target is recalling around 174,300 ornamental mailboxes in time for the holidays because to the potential of laceration. So far, seven such incidents have been reported.

According to a notice on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the recall includes Bullseye’s Playground Metal mailboxes with the words “Letters to Santa” displayed on the front.

The issue is that the mail slot on the item can be somewhat sharp, putting its users at danger of laceration. Nine reports of sharp mail slot openings have been received by Target so far. Seven lacerations were reported, three of which required medical care.

The recalled goods were available in red and white, as well as two-count mailboxes. The single mailboxes (item number 234-17-8556) were sold nationwide at Target stores, while the two-count mailboxes (item number 234-20-9275) were offered online at Target’s website from October through November, according to the CPSC.

The product number can be found on a white label at the bottom of the products sold in the retailers. The number is printed on the inside of the packaging of the ones sold online. Those who own an impacted item should put it away and return it to a Target shop for a full refund “in the form of a Target gift card,” according to the firm. They can also acquire a prepaid return label from the company to return the goods.

The company may be reached at 1-800-440-0680 for in-store purchases and 1-800-591-3869 for online purchases if you have any questions about the recall.

Wounds caused by laceration

It’s crucial to understand when a laceration wound may be treated at home and when it requires medical attention. According to the University of Virginia (UVA), small, shallow cuts that are clean and not bleeding may only require an antibiotic ointment and a bandage.

“Exposed muscle, fat, tendon, or bone,” if there is still debris in the wound after it has been cleaned, if the bleeding persists beyond 10-15 minutes, or if it is deeper than 1/8 or 1/4 of an inch are all signs that a laceration may need medical attention.