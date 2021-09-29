Macy’s Files a Lawsuit to Keep Amazon Ads Off Its Iconic Herald Square Store.

Macy’s has filed a lawsuit to prevent e-commerce giant Amazon from advertising atop its landmark Herald Square store in New York City, claiming that doing so would cause it “immense” harm.

Macy’s stated in court documents filed Friday in a New York state court that the harm to its consumer goodwill, image, reputation, and brand if a large online store (particularly Amazon) advertises on the billboard are impossible to determine.

Macy’s is suing to prevent the Kaufman Organization, which owns the site, from reaching an agreement with Amazon to prevent it from advertising on the site of its flagship store. It is alleging that a condition in its previous deal with Kaufman forbids any other competitor from advertising in the spot.

According to The Real Deal, Macy’s was looking to renew its advertising space at 1313 Broadway in May, three months before the 10-year lease was set to expire in late August. Kaufman claimed at the time that it was working on an advertising contract with a “prominent online store,” but Amazon is not named as a defendant in the complaint. However, based on Amazon’s ambitions to open stores in nearby New York locales, Macy’s assumed it was the online retailer.

Macy’s maintained that a clause in its previous deal with Kaufman prevented other merchants from advertising on the site indefinitely. Kaufman’s lawyers, on the other hand, have denied this argument, and the retailer is hopeful that a judge would confirm this clause in their previous contract.

Macy’s Herald Square location is regarded as holy ground for the firm. The location initially opened in 1902, and it has been advertising since the 1960s, garnering it a reputation as one of New York City’s most iconic locations. In 1978, the United States government designated the property as a National Historic Landmark in honor of its historical significance.

Because of how Amazon has been chipping away at conventional retailers’ sales for years, the concern of Amazon promoting itself on the heart of its franchise is palpable for Macy’s.

In its lawsuit, Macy’s compared Amazon to a “conquering adversary,” emphasizing its concerns about providing Amazon any advantage if it were allowed to advertise on Herald Square.

"It would be as if a competitor placed its 'flag' on top of Macy's flagship, similar to a conquering enemy.