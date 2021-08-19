Macy’s Benefits From Toy Venture, Gets Better Results

Macy’s announced a proposal to sell Toys ‘R’ Us items in its stores on Thursday, as the storied American department store issued a bullish outlook for 2021, sending its stock surging.

Consumers will be able to shop for toys in a store-within-a-store style in more than 400 Macy’s nationally starting next year, according to a joint press statement from Macy’s and WHP Global, which owns the Toys “R” Us brand.

The toy company famed for its colorful Geoffrey the Giraffe symbol was struggling to stay afloat as a standalone brick-and-mortar store.

The agreement has been hailed by Macy’s as a potential source of growth.

The growth of Amazon and other online merchants exacerbated an already challenging climate caused by store closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Department stores have tried to compete by opening additional mini-outlets for cosmetics and other goods while they have shuttered low-performing stores in a retail segment that has decreased in recent years.

Toys are a fantastic “entry category” for millennials who grew up with the toy brand and are now parents, according to Macy’s.

Macy’s Chief Executive Jeffrey Gennette stated, “We believe we can quintuple the size of the (toy) company.”

In a conference call with investors, he remarked, “Obviously those footsteps, eyes (might) translate into other categories.”

In addition, Toys “R” Us will be prominently featured in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.

The partnership will also help the ailing toy business, which was acquired by WHP earlier this year following the chain’s bankruptcy in 2018, which resulted in the closure of over 700 stores across the United States.

Macy’s news coincided with the company’s revelation of $345 million in second-quarter profits, a significant improvement over the $431 million loss it suffered in the same period previous year. The recovery coincided with a 59 percent increase in sales to $5.6 billion.

Macy’s also raised its revenue and profit forecasts for 2021, citing a boost from customers returning to stores as well as the possibility to attract around five million new customers as the pandemic wears off.

Off-price stores, who are facing greater prices because to higher labor and shipping fees, are also under less pressure, according to Macy’s officials.

In afternoon trade, Macy’s stock jumped 22.3 percent to $22.08.