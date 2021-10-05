Macron wishes for a reduction in Algerian tensions.

Following his scathing remarks about Algeria’s authorities and a fight over visas, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he hoped relations with Algeria would calm.

“My wish is for calm because I believe it is better to communicate and make progress,” Macron told France Inter, adding that his relationship with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is “truly cordial.”

Algeria’s ambassador was summoned from Paris over the weekend, and French military jets were barred from its airspace, which France uses frequently to access its forces fighting Islamists in the Sahel region to the south.

The steps follow France’s announcement that it would halve the number of visas issued to Algerians, as well as reports that Macron said Algeria’s post-independence “political-military regime” had “completely rewritten” the country’s history.

According to remarks reported by Le Monde newspaper on Saturday, Macron reminded descendants of Algerians who fought for independence that the history taught to them was “not founded on reality” but rather “on a rhetoric of hatred toward France.”

The president’s office responded by claiming that the comments, which have not been disputed, were a “intervention” in Algeria’s domestic affairs.

Macron has gone further than previous French presidents in his efforts to confront the legacy of France’s colonial history, which he sees as necessary for fostering national unity in light of the millions of French citizens of African descent.

He told France Inter that there were many distinct recollections and “injuries” associated with French colonization, but that his goal was to “attempt to recognize all of these memories and allow them to coexist.”

“There will obviously be other tensions,” he continued, “but I believe it is our responsibility to attempt to progress this work.”

Macron claimed in 2018 that France had constructed a “system” that permitted torture during the war, and that French mathematician Maurice Audin, a well-known Communist pro-independence activist, was assassinated in Algiers by French soldiers.

He called the colonization of Algeria a “crime against humanity” while campaigning for president in 2017, and he sought for “pardon” from the relatives of Algerians who fought alongside the French in Algeria last month.

After being abandoned by France ahead of Algeria’s independence in 1962, many of these fighters, known as Harkis, were killed by Algerian troops.

Macron also entrusted French historian Benjamin Stora with analyzing how France has coped with its colonial past in July of last year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.