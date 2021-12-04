Macron will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss regional’stability.’

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, will meet with Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler in Jeddah on Saturday to discuss regional stability, particularly Lebanon’s political and economic woes, while emphasizing that he has not overlooked Riyadh’s human rights record.

Macron landed in the Red Sea capital of the kingdom on Saturday, following trips to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as part of a brief Gulf regional tour.

Since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and mutilated inside Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018, he will be one of the first Western leaders to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom.

Prince Mohammed’s international reputation has been seriously harmed as a result of his assassination by Saudi operatives.

Macron stated on Friday that dialogue with Saudi Arabia, the “largest Gulf country,” is vital to “push for regional stability.”

“It doesn’t mean that I approve anything,” he continued, referring to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

“I note that Saudi Arabia hosted the G20 conference… despite the Khashoggi scandal, not many states boycotted the G20,” Macron remarked.

“On the question of human rights or this case, we have always been unambiguous.”

Although Riyadh has classified the assassination as a “rogue” operation, the US Central Intelligence Agency and a UN special rapporteur have clearly tied Prince Mohammed to the killing, an allegation that the monarchy adamantly denies.

During his talks with Prince Mohammed, Macron is anticipated to bring up Lebanon’s economic situation, which has been exacerbated by a diplomatic spat that erupted in October between Beirut and a number of Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, which has banned imports.

The departure of Lebanese Minister Georges Kordahi, whose views on Saudi engagement in Yemen’s war started the issue, is likely to aid his efforts.

Macron said he hoped to “re-engage all Gulf nations in relations with Lebanon” after Kordahi’s departure on Friday.

The French president has led international efforts to assist Lebanon recover from its greatest economic crisis in history.

The country’s frail leadership has struggled to gain international assistance, notably from wealthier Arab states.

When Kordahi met Prime Minister Najib Mikati earlier this week, he claimed his resignation, which he had previously ruled out, become inevitable.

“I understand from Prime Minister Najib Mikati… that the French want my resignation before Macron’s visit to Riyadh because it would help them start a talk with Saudi authorities about Lebanon and the future of bilateral relations,” Kordahi told reporters.

Lebanon's relations with Gulf countries have also improved.