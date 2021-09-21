Macron Strikes a Domestic Balancing Act Over US Submarine Deal.

Emmanuel Macron’s outrage at the cancellation of a major submarine contract is part of a strategy to demonstrate strong leadership in the run-up to the 2022 elections, but observers warn he must step cautiously to avoid tripping up.

The recall of France’s US and Australian ambassadors over the scuttling of a 31-billion-euro “deal of the century” to equip Australia with 12 submarines took Washington and Canberra off guard.

Macron has yet to publicly comment on Australia’s decision to cancel its French contract for American nuclear-powered vessels as part of a new defence alliance with the US and the UK to oppose a rising China, over a week after the deal was sunk.

While Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was the one who complained that France had been “stabbed in the back” by its allies, Macron was the one who decided to return France’s envoys home.

The move, which is generally saved for rivals, looked to be intended to convey a message that one of the West’s most powerful military powers – which wants to be a moderating influence in the Indo-Pacific area at a time of rising US-China tensions – deserved greater respect.

By arranging a phone contact with his French colleague, US President Joe Biden attempted to calm the seas.

Macron, on the other hand, does not appear to be in a hurry to meet with him.

He met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and the two pledged to work together to maintain Indo-Pacific peace while avoiding “any sort of hegemony.”

The row comes just seven months before Macron, a moderate who came to office in 2017 on a vow to improve France’s global position, is slated to run for re-election.

The row, according to Frederic Charillon, a political science professor at the University of Clermont Auvergne, is “both an opportunity and a risk” for the incumbent.

“He has sort of got his back against the wall and cannot afford to make a mistake,” Charillon added, referring to the diplomatic equivalent of throwing a grenade at the US and Australia.

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy, who continues to have a strong following among right-wing voters, applauded Macron’s handling of the situation on Tuesday.

He told reporters, “President Macron was right to react aggressively.”

The crisis risks exacerbating long-held French concerns about losing global clout.

According to an Ipsos study released in September 2020, 78 percent of French people believe their country is in decline.

Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader, was elected on Tuesday.