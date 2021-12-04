Macron is in Saudi Arabia to discuss regional stability with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

After claiming that he has not disregarded Riyadh’s human rights record, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler in Jeddah on Saturday to discuss regional security, particularly in crisis-hit Lebanon.

Following visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as part of a short Gulf tour, Macron arrived at the kingdom’s Red Sea city.

Before talks and a meal together, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shook hands with Macron, who was wearing a face mask, and welcomed him to the royal palace.

Since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and mutilated inside Riyadh’s Istanbul consulate in 2018, he is one of the first Western leaders to meet with Prince Mohammed in the kingdom.

Prince Mohammed’s international reputation has been seriously harmed as a result of his assassination by Saudi operatives.

Macron said on Friday that dialogue with Saudi Arabia was vital to “fight for regional stability.”

“It doesn’t mean that I approve anything,” he continued, referring to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

“I note that Saudi Arabia hosted the G20 conference… despite the Khashoggi scandal, not many states boycotted the G20,” Macron remarked.

“On the question of human rights or this case, we have always been unambiguous.”

Although Riyadh has classified the assassination as a “rogue” operation, the US Central Intelligence Agency and a UN special rapporteur have clearly tied Prince Mohammed to the killing, an allegation that the monarchy adamantly denies.

During his talks with Prince Mohammed, Macron is anticipated to bring up Lebanon’s economic situation, which has been exacerbated by a diplomatic spat that erupted in October between Beirut and a number of Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, which has banned imports.

The departure of Lebanese Information Minister Georges Kordahi, whose words on Saudi engagement in Yemen’s war started the issue, is likely to aid his efforts.

Macron said he hoped to “re-engage all Gulf nations in relations with Lebanon” after Kordahi’s departure on Friday.

The French president has led international efforts to assist Lebanon recover from its greatest economic crisis in history.

The country’s frail leadership has struggled to gain international assistance, notably from wealthier Arab states.

When Kordahi met with Lebanon’s prime minister earlier this week, he stated his resignation, which he had initially ruled out, became inevitable.

“I understand from Prime Minister Najib Mikati… that the French want my resignation before Macron’s visit to Riyadh because it would help them start a talk with Saudi authorities about Lebanon and the future of bilateral relations,” Kordahi told reporters.

Relationships between Lebanon and other countries. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.