Machine Manufacturing Is A Global Industry Driver.

In 2019 and 2020, machine building lost ground steadily. This was first due to a worldwide semiconductor shortage, which rendered a basic component for most machines and electrical devices frustratingly unavailable. Pandemic-related restrictions closed facilities and jammed the supply chain as 2020 progressed, greatly impeding the machine-building business.

Things began to improve in 2021, with the revival of the economy fuelling a surge in demand for industrial products of all kinds. The machine-building industry responded by increasing output, and Euromonitor projects that by the end of the year, machine output would have increased by a record 12.8 percent.

China is currently the world’s largest machinery manufacturer, accounting for 40% of worldwide output. The United States, Germany, Japan, and South Korea are among the largest exporters. In 2020, Russia was the world’s eleventh largest equipment producer, with a total production of USD 40.27 billion. Moscow produced more than a quarter of the amount (28.6%, valued USD 8.45 billion). The Russian market was impacted by the same supply chain challenges, dwindling demand, and plant closures that plagued global markets, hence the results were marginally lower than the previous year.

After a year of export woes, 2021 saw a turnaround: local manufacturers shipped machinery worth USD 4.59 billion in the first six months, up 46.7 percent year over year and 15 percent from the same period in 2019. The demand for machinery in international markets, as well as the requirement for equipment and parts to relaunch worldwide manufacturing, fueled this resurgence. Some sectors, such as medical gadgets, cars, and lighting equipment, grew faster than others, according to local exporters.

“The municipal administration supports local exporters through a variety of programs,” says Alexander Prokhorov, director of Moscow’s investment and industrial strategy department. “In 2019, our department established the Mosprom Center to provide industry analysis, tailored reports, and instructional events to local exporters. The Center also assists businesses in locating and negotiating with foreign partners.” Mosprom hosted 12 business missions for 81 export-oriented enterprises situated in Moscow in 2021, both in person and online, and assisted 29 exporters in attending seven foreign trade events. The Center’s global reach spans many continents, with a focus on Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as Germany and Bulgaria.

Southeast and South Asia, the CIS, Europe, and North Africa are the major importers of Moscow-built machinery, with China, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Azerbaijan among the top importers.