LVMH Acquires a Majority Stake in Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Streetwear Label

LVMH, the French luxury corporation, announced on Tuesday that it plans to buy a controlling share in Off-White, the luxury streetwear label founded by Virgil Abloh, the first black American creative director of a prominent French fashion business.

According to a release, LVMH will acquire a 60% interest in Off-White for an unknown fee.

Abloh will keep 40% of the company and will continue to be the creative director of LVMH’s Louis Vuitton fashion house’s men’s collections.

After the purchase, which is subject to regulatory clearances, is completed, the Italian group New Guards, which now owns a majority of Off-White, will remain a partner to the brand through a licensing arrangement.

The contract extends Abloh’s cooperation with LVMH, the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, and he said he sees potential partnerships with the company’s non-fashion businesses as well as the launch of new ones.

In a statement, Abloh said, “For nearly a decade, we’ve been constructing Off-White to be a brand created to empower our generation and disrupt the current quo.”

“LVMH brings extra firepower and size to the table, allowing us to accelerate our momentum and transform Off-White into a truly multi-line luxury brand,” he continued.

In his work with Louis Vuitton, Abloh has addressed both environmental and social themes, with anti-racist and anti-homophobia slogans at his January show in Paris.

He intends to leverage his connection with LVMH to “increase possibilities for diverse persons and encourage greater equity and inclusion in the industries we serve,” according to him.