Luigi Wewege explains why Belize is still a popular offshore banking and investment destination.

Belize has emerged as a front-runner for people seeking offshore banking and investment opportunities during the previous few decades as a country that has formally proclaimed its OECD cooperation. From individuals to company owners, the country has established an environment that will continue to be appealing in the future.

Luigi Wewege, Caye International Bank’s Senior Vice President and Head of Private Banking, discussed where the country has been, where it is now, and why it will continue to be appealing to individuals wishing to grow wealth overseas.

Q: We appreciate you taking the time to talk with us. Belize is frequently ranked among the top ten best offshore account locations. What do you believe the main causes for this are?

When some of the differences are compared to other possibilities, three factors influence where consumers choose to bank. One has to do with Belize’s tax structure. Simply put, many personal and corporate accounts have a zero-tax rate on deposits. That one feature distinguishes Belize from many other offshore destinations.

Some people are also put off by regulatory concerns, particularly when it comes to the European Union. This is particularly true for business owners who would ordinarily open accounts in Switzerland or Cyprus. The installation of a value-added tax (VAT) encourages persons with economic interests to go for a more advantageous climate, such as that found in Belize. Unrest in the political sphere is another element. The persistent conflicts in the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Southern Africa will force some clients to seek out places that provide better stability. Belize surely has that kind of environment.

Q: There has been debate in the business about the detrimental consequences of increasing inspection of OECD members. Do you think this will have an impact on Belize’s growing appeal as an offshore banking destination?

Since 1961, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has existed. It has fulfilled its aim of promoting better economic policies that result in better lives. Success of that magnitude is certain to draw attention and boost the demand for more investigation. In terms of Belize's impact, I don't believe it will be detrimental. It might even be beneficial. Foreign investors, understandably, want to place their assets so that they have a cushion. Belize can compete because it gives incentives and low to zero taxes on deposits.