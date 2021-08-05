Lufthansa’s losses are cut in half thanks to pent-up travel demand.

Lufthansa said on Thursday that its second-quarter losses were halved compared to a year ago, as pent-up demand for travel fueled uptake and travel restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak were removed.

Between April and June, Europe’s largest airline group reported a net loss of 756 million euros ($890 million), compared to 1.493 billion euros last year, when Covid-19 suspended worldwide flight.

For the first time since the onset of the health crisis, the company had a positive cash flow in the second quarter, thanks to increased bookings.

“In the present phase of restoring our business, we have been able to stop the outflow of funds and achieve a positive cash flow for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Carsten Spohr, chief executive.

The number of bookings was more than twice as high in June as it was at the start of the quarter, according to the business.

Lufthansa said it still expects to run at 40% of its pre-crisis capacity this year, maintaining its forecast.

On the back of sustained recovery in demand in Europe, greater business travel, and the opening up of new markets, such as North America, flight capacity will climb to 50% in the third quarter, according to the company.

As a result, Lufthansa aims to post a positive operating profit, or underlying profit, later this year, putting it on track to return to profitability.

Analysts’ favorite metric, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), remained substantially negative in the second quarter, with the corporation reporting a loss of almost 400 million euros.

A German government bailout saved Lufthansa, which now comprises Austrian, Swiss, and Brussels Airlines, from bankruptcy last June.

The corporation is undergoing a hard restructure to save expenses, which will result in thousands of job cutbacks, with 30,000 already laid off since the outbreak began.

The airline plans to reduce its present fleet of 800 planes to 650 by 2023 as part of its recovery strategy.