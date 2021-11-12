Lufthansa Repays German Bailout Ahead of Schedule.

On Friday, Lufthansa announced that it had completed repayment of a nine-billion-euro ($10 billion) government bailout that had saved the airline from bankruptcy during the height of pandemic travel restrictions.

Due to cost-cutting initiatives, a capital rise, and growing demand for air travel when countries removed their coronavirus restrictions, the last tranche was repaid “far earlier than envisaged,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

The German government plans to sell its interest in Lufthansa as part of the bailout arrangement by October 2023, according to the group. The bet has already been reduced from 20% to 14%.

Carsten Spohr, the CEO of Lufthansa, praised German taxpayers and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government for assisting the airline through “the most significant financial crisis in our firm’s history.”

He said that the bailout saved “more than 100,000 jobs.”

Last June, the government agreed to keep Lufthansa flying on a credit line, although the company only used about 3.8 billion euros.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is expected to succeed Merkel as chancellor, praised the early payment and predicted that the government would profit from the sale of its Lufthansa stake.

He said, “Clever politics pays dividends.”

The airline group, which also includes Swiss, Austrian, and Brussels Airlines, is in the midst of a severe job-cutting campaign that has resulted in the loss of almost 30,000 jobs worldwide since the outbreak began, out of a total of 140,000.

According to a statement released earlier this month, the business still intends to cut 3,000 additional jobs.

For the first time since the pandemic, the company reported an operating profit of 17 million euros in the third quarter of 2021, bringing it back into the black.