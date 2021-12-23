Lufthansa is forced to cancel 33,000 flights due to the Omicron Wave.

As the spread of the Omicron variant drives travel concern, German national airline Lufthansa will slash its winter flight schedule by “about 10%,” according to chief executive Carsten Spohr.

“We saw a big drop down in bookings from the middle of January to February,” Spohr said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, forcing the airline group to cancel “33,000 flights, or around 10%” of its flights this winter (FAS).

“Above all, we’re missing passengers in our home markets of Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Belgium,” Spohr added, citing the pandemic’s impact on these countries.

In comparison to the pre-pandemic year 2019, Europe’s largest airline company — which includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss, and Brussels Airlines — was currently operating “approximately 60%” of flights and transporting “about half” the number of passengers, according to the CEO.

The number of cancellations would have been higher if the company hadn’t flown 18,000 “additional, pointless flights only to guarantee our landing and takeoff rights,” according to Spohr.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline sector has been pummeled, with many flights halted in 2020 as governments closed their borders.

Since November 24, when the Omicron form was first reported to the World Health Organization, the number of passengers traveling through its members has plummeted 20%, according to the European airports organization ACI Europe.

Travelers from the United Kingdom and South Africa, among others, have been subjected to harsher restrictions in Germany, where the new type has resulted in an increase in cases.

Due to the industry’s significant headwind, Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair slashed its planned January schedule by 33% this week.

Across the Atlantic, American Airlines reported that it operated more than 5,000 flights per day on average over the Christmas and New Year period, accounting for almost 86 percent of its flying schedule in 2019.

Domestic demand is “very strong,” according to the corporation.

Pandemic-related travel restrictions or testing requirements have “a dampening effect” on demand globally, according to the report, “and we have observed that in several regions.”

A Lufthansa spokeswoman told AFP on Thursday that the carrier has previously canceled numerous transatlantic flights around Christmas due to a higher-than-normal number of pilots phoning in sick at this time of year.

When asked if the absences were related to the Omicron variation, the spokesman stated he “could not conjecture” because he didn’t know what was causing the illness.

The airline has a total of.