Lufthansa chooses a gender-neutral plane greeting.

Lufthansa, Europe’s largest airline group, announced on Tuesday that it will no longer use the phrase “ladies and gentlemen” as an on-board welcome in favor of gender-neutral alternatives.

The change, according to a spokeswoman for the German firm, is meant to make all passengers on board feel comfortable, including individuals who do not identify as male or female.

“Crews have been told to choose a greeting that includes all passengers,” he added, adding that “dear guests” or a simple “good morning/good evening” would suffice.

The new policy affects Lufthansa, as well as the group’s Swiss, Austrian, Brussels, and Eurowings airlines, and will be phased in gradually.

The company stated that it was responding to a “rightly occurring societal dialogue” about non-binary gender identification and a wish to “respect all passengers on board.”

Germany has joined the international conversation about using more inclusive language to reflect varied gender identities and a more diversified society.

In recent days, prominent cities including as Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg announced that their public transportation systems will stop using the term “schwarzfahren” (black riding) to denote non-ticketed travel in response to complaints that the term was racist.