Lufthansa, a German airline, has approved a capital increase.

After being affected hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Europe’s largest airline group, Lufthansa, announced on Sunday that it would seek to raise more than two billion euros through a capital increase.

The German corporation announced that its executive board has agreed to a share offering starting on Wednesday, with “gross proceeds projected to total 2.140 billion euros ($2.51 billion)”.

A consortium of 14 banks underwrote the transaction, which was designed to boost Lufthansa’s equity position and assist repay governmental funding supplied during the pandemic.

“All members of the company’s Executive Board have also agreed to participate in the capital increase and to fully exercise all subscription rights received in regard to their shares,” it added.

A German government bailout saved Lufthansa, which now comprises Austrian, Swiss, and Brussels Airlines, from bankruptcy last June.

As travel restrictions relaxed and passengers returned, the company reported a financial loss of 756 million euros in the second quarter of this year, compared to 1.5 billion euros the previous year, when Covid-19 suspended worldwide travel.

It did say, though, that it anticipated to run at 40% of its pre-crisis capacity this year.

Analysts’ favorite metric, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), remained substantially negative in the second quarter, with the corporation losing almost 400 million euros.

Remco Steenbergen, the company’s chief financial officer, said last month that the company was in talks with investors about how to raise the capital needed to pay back the state aid it received, and that the final figure would be “significantly less” than the three to four billion euros previously suggested.

The corporation is still in the midst of a difficult cost-cutting restructure that will result in thousands of job cutbacks, with 30,000 already laid off since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The airline has stated that as part of its recovery plan, it will reduce its existing fleet of 800 aircraft to 650 by 2023.