Lucid’s market value soars beyond Ford and sets its sights on GM.

Lucid (LCID) is poised to take on the Big Three, with its market worth already surpassing Ford on Tuesday as its shares jumped over 24%, closing at $55.542.

Its stock was down more than 7% at midday on Wednesday.

After announcing its first financial report as a public business, Lucid increased its worth to $89.3 billion, overtaking Ford. The manufacturer also drew closer to GM, another Big Three rival with a market capitalization of $91 billion.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Lucid’s discussion with investors focused on its expanding reservations base for the Lucid Air EV and plans to enhance production output at its Arizona plant.

The business claimed it obtained $4.4 billion in a reverse merger agreement when it went public in July, through a SPAC deal, and now has adequate cash on hand for operations through 2022.

According to the Journal, Lucid intends to sell approximately 575 Lucid Airs this year after starting deliveries in October. Lucid announced on Monday that it has received over 17,000 reservations for the vehicle, representing a $1.3 billion order book.

The Gravity SUV, a second automotive model, is slated to debut in late 2023.

MotorTrend gave the Lucid Air its Car of the Yard honor, which was a first for a startup car firm and a first car model.

Lucid’s stock was trading at $51.55 at 12:43 p.m. EST on Wednesday, down $3.97, or 7.16 percent.