Lucid Motors Expands Saudi Plant Amid Delivery Growth and Financial Hurdles

Lucid Motors is pushing forward with its ambitious growth strategy despite facing significant financial challenges and steep depreciation in the luxury electric vehicle (EV) market. On January 21, 2026, the company announced a major upgrade to its manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Rockwell Automation, aiming to boost production capacity and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. This expansion comes as Lucid continues to grow its delivery numbers, yet struggles with profitability and fierce competition in the EV sector.

Major Saudi Expansion Set to Boost Output

Lucid’s Saudi facility in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) is undergoing a significant transformation. Initially, the plant produced semi-knocked down (SKD) kits, but the new plans call for full vehicle production starting in late 2026. The upgrade will incorporate Rockwell’s FactoryTalk manufacturing execution system (MES), designed to optimize every stage of production, from assembly to powertrain. This advanced system will offer real-time visibility and control over production processes, expected to improve operational efficiency and quality.

The partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which targets 30% of Riyadh’s vehicles to be electric by 2030 and aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. Faisal Sultan, Lucid’s President of Middle East operations, noted the importance of the partnership: “Rockwell has been a trusted partner, from our Arizona factory to Saudi Arabia.” Lucid’s production is poised to scale gradually over the next few years, with the facility expected to reach a peak capacity of 150,000 vehicles annually by 2029. While the ramp-up is set for the next few years, Lucid’s CFO, Taoufiq Boussaid, assured that the expansion is on track, with equipment already being moved into the facility.

Facing Losses and Luxury EV Depreciation

Despite impressive operational achievements, including the launch of the Gravity SUV and strong quarterly delivery growth, Lucid’s financial picture remains grim. The company posted a $1.88 billion loss for the first three quarters of 2025. Although deliveries surged by 72% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2024, Lucid is still far from achieving profitability. Analysts are skeptical about the company’s future, with one commenting, “It’s very unlikely that the stock will go on to be the next Tesla.” Furthermore, Lucid’s stock remains down by 64% over the past year, reflecting broader challenges in the EV sector, including a slowdown in market growth and increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers.

One of the most significant hurdles Lucid faces is the rapid depreciation of its luxury EVs. A notable example is the Lucid Air Grand Touring sedan, which saw a dramatic loss of $49,450 in value in just one year. Purchased for $124,950 in February 2025, the vehicle was resold in February 2026 for just $75,500, despite having only 6,500 miles on the odometer. Similar 2022 models are now priced around $50,000, underscoring the sharp depreciation faced by high-end EVs.

Looking ahead, Lucid is planning to introduce a more affordable mid-size electric car, expected to launch in summer 2026. The new model will likely start at around $48,000 to $50,000, positioning it to compete directly with Tesla’s Model Y. Additionally, Lucid has partnered with Nuro and Uber to develop a robotaxi based on the Gravity SUV. Uber invested $300 million in Lucid last year, with plans to incorporate 20,000 Lucid robotaxis into its fleet over the next six years.

Despite these challenges, Lucid remains committed to its vision of becoming a key player in the electric vehicle space. The company is betting on economies of scale and enhanced manufacturing efficiencies to eventually reach profitability, even as it navigates the complex and competitive landscape of the luxury EV market.