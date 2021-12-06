Lucid Motors, a Tesla competitor, has seen its stock plummet as a result of an SEC subpoena.

Lucid Motors’ (LCID) stock dropped over 15% in premarket trading on Monday after the company reported that it had been subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC investigation was revealed in an 8-K regulatory filing on the company’s website, in which Lucid stated that the agency had demanded “the submission of some documents pertaining to an investigation” last week.

“Although there is no assurance as to the breadth or resolution of this matter,” Lucid said in the filing, “the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the companies Churchill Capital Corp. and Atieva, Inc., as well as certain predictions and representations.”

Lucid raised $4.4 billion in a SPAC deal with Churchill Capital in July, allowing the firm to go public without having to go through the usual public stock offering process. According to Reuters, the acquisition was announced in February and valued Lucid at $24 billion.

Lucid’s stock has roughly doubled since going public, according to CNN.

Lucid, led by former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, is the most recent electric vehicle manufacturer to be scrutinized.

Nikola, an electric truck manufacturer, was hit with a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research in September 2020, accusing the business of “intricate fraud,” alleging that it was making false statements about the progress of its goods to boost its market position.

Trevor Milton, the company’s founder, resigned after an internal inquiry discovered that he had misled investors. According to CNN, he is facing SEC penalties as well as criminal ones.

According to Reuters, Nikola is currently working to pay a $125 million fine imposed by the SEC for Milton’s false representations to investors on social media.

Lordstown Motors, another truck manufacturer, was similarly hit by a report by Hindenburg, which questioned the quantity of orders it had for its vehicles, prompting both its CEO and CFO to leave.

According to Reuters, the SEC is presently investigating it.

Both Nikola and Lordstown went public via SPAC transactions and were riding high on lofty share prices that haven’t recovered. According to CNN, both companies’ stock prices have dropped roughly 90% from their highs earlier this year.

The Air Dream EV, which was crowned MotorTrend Car of the Year in October, is made by Lucid. In the same month, the carmaker began delivering the first Air Dream vehicles.

Lucid Motors’ stock was trading at $41.18 at 10:08 a.m. EST on Monday, down $6.09 or 12.88 percent.