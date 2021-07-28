Lucasfilm hires the creator of the Deepfake ‘Star Wars’ video on YouTube.

After wowing officials at the Disney-owned corporation, a YouTuber known for crafting “deepfakes” of legendary film and television shows such as “Star Wars” has secured a job at Lucasfilm.

The digital artist known only as “Shamook” is well-known online for smoothly mapping the faces of famous actors onto the bodies of other actors using cutting-edge technology.

Pasting Robert Pattinson’s face onto Christian Bale’s Batman and seeing a youthful Mel Gibson returning in place of Tom Hardy in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” are two of the technological whiz’s most popular videos.

But it appears that his work on the season two finale moment of “The Mandalorian” wowed Lucasfilm.

Mark Hamill, who was digitally de-aged to play a young Luke Skywalker once more, made a surprise appearance in the “Star Wars” TV series, which was set five years after the 1983 blockbuster “Return of the Jedi.”

Many of Shamook’s 90,000 Instagram followers thought his amateur remake of the sequence was better than the original version, which is now available on Disney+.

Industrial Light and Magic, a division of Lucasfilm, is in charge of visual effects. In a statement to AFP, a spokeswoman said, “is always on the hunt for outstanding artists and has in fact recruited the artist who goes by the internet name “Shamook.”

“ILM has been investing in both machine learning and artificial intelligence as a means of producing interesting visual effects work for several years, and it’s been fantastic to see momentum rising in this sector as technology advances.”

Shamook originally announced his new job on YouTube, announcing his new title as “Senior Facial Capture Artist.”

The popularity of “The Mandalorian,” which was nominated for a whooping 24 Emmys and introduced viewers all around the world to the charming fan favorite Baby Yoda, has prompted Disney to work on about ten new “Star Wars” TV series.

Several “Star Wars” films are also in the works, including “Rogue Squadron,” directed by Patty Jenkins of “Wonder Woman,” and “Jojo Rabbit,” which is now being written by Taika Waititi.

While comparable technology is increasingly being used in mainstream applications like Hollywood films, “deepfakes” can also be used to convey malicious falsehoods.