‘Love For All’: ‘Hero’ Tutu’s Tears And Memories

On Sunday, South Africans of all colors flocked to St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid icon who died at the age of 90.

“His value beyond the bounds of being an Anglican,” said mourner Brent Goliath, who sobbed outside the old stone structure.

He had been an altar boy and had met Tutu several times, he said AFP.

“When I learned that he had died this morning, I was overcome with emotion. I’m grateful to God because he has always been there for us “As he placed a bunch of pink flowers beneath Tutu’s photo, he added, wiping his eyes.

Father Michael Weeder, dean of the cathedral, strode up and down in the cathedral yard shortly after Sunday morning mass, answering phone calls and conversing with staff.

He said, “He died a holy death.”