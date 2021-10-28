Looted African bronze is returned to Cambridge College.

In the first such move by a UK institution, a Cambridge University college gave a bronze statue looted in the 19th century back to Nigerian officials on Wednesday, to shouts and a trumpet fanfare.

The beautifully carved cockerel known as “Okukor” was presented to a Nigerian delegation by Sonita Alleyne, the head of Jesus College.

Thousands of African antiquities were stolen from the continent during British colonial authority, including Okukor.

A punitive British military expedition looted it, along with hundreds of religious sculptures and carvings known as the Benin Bronzes, in the erstwhile kingdom of Benin in southern Nigeria in 1897.

Jesus College is the first UK college to return a Benin bronze, putting pressure on other institutions to follow suit, including the British Museum.

“We are happy to be the first institution to just act,” Alleyne said as she legally transferred ownership of the cockerel, calling it a “very historic moment.”

“We’re overjoyed that it’s now in the hands of its rightful owner,” she continued.

The bronze was given to Jesus College by the father of a student in 1905, and more contemporary students have been fighting for its return.

The Benin Bronzes can be found at museums and institutions across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.

The British Museum, which houses the most bronzes, has refused to repatriate them.

It has long contended that its huge collection of foreign objects, such as the Elgin Marbles from the Parthenon in Athens, should be stored in purpose-built facilities with explanatory notes.

Ambassador to the United Kingdom Sarafa Tunji Isola and Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, the brother of the historic kingdom’s traditional ruler, the Oba of Benin, were among the Nigerian officials present at the ceremony.

They raised the cockerel to cheers, applause, and a trumpet acclamation at the finale.

“I appreciate your amazing initiative. The Nigerian people are grateful “Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s gratitude was conveyed by the envoy.

“Jesus College is actually fighting the erroneous grounds that stolen art cannot be restored because of the existence of several legal jurisdictions on the topic,” Prince Aghatise Erediauwa said.

The cockerel used to be on exhibit at Jesus College’s dining hall, but it was taken down in 2016. The “Black Lives Matter” campaign has sparked a surge of soul-searching on British campuses in general.

The Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments’ director general, Abba Isa Tijani, praised the college’s action as “a magnificent model for other institutions and other countries.”

